What does the new Parliament House look like from inside?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament House on Sunday. Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted on Friday, in which he posted a video of the new Parliament. In this video, the grand exterior and interior of the new Parliament House have been shown.

