What has BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on the murder of a minor girl?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
On the murder of a minor girl in Delhi, BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the incident in Delhi is very sad, those who were around should come forward and help, it is shameful that no one helped. This is a stigmatizing matter for the society, I am deeply saddened by this incident. I hope that the accused will be arrested as soon as possible.

