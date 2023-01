videoDetails

What is Chun Yun? China’s largest annual migration over 40 days

Chun Yun refers to the period of 40 days of travel period when the world's largest annual migration takes place in China, as millions of Chinese people travel back to their homes to celebrate the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival. What is Chun Yun? China’s largest annual migration over 40 days