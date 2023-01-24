videoDetails

What is Norovirus? Kerala confirms 19 cases; Check symptoms, causes, preventions

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

Norovirus in Kerala: At least 19 students of a school in Kakkanad in Kerala's Ernakulam have tested positive for norovirus, India Today reported on Monday. Some of the parents have also been infected with norovirus, a cause of acute gastroenteritis, the report said citing the authorities. Following the outbreak, online classes have been introduced for students from Class 1 to Class 5.