trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671771
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What is the connection of Bollywood star with '200 crore Scam'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Mahadev Betting App Case Update: ED has summoned actress Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in the money laundering case related to 'Mahadev Betting App'. Along with him, summons have been sent to comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan and asked to appear for questioning on different dates.
Follow Us

All Videos

Badhir News: Supreme Court objects to Revdi culture, notice given
play icon3:38
Badhir News: Supreme Court objects to Revdi culture, notice given
Announcement of 3 new districts in Rajasthan
play icon1:46
Announcement of 3 new districts in Rajasthan
Asian Games 2023: India will create history in just 9 more steps
play icon0:46
Asian Games 2023: India will create history in just 9 more steps
‘Humare baap ho?’ JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal over questions on carrying pistol to hospital
play icon0:45
‘Humare baap ho?’ JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal over questions on carrying pistol to hospital
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Flaunts Revolver and said Bad Words
play icon3:14
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Flaunts Revolver and said Bad Words

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Supreme Court objects to Revdi culture, notice given
play icon3:38
Badhir News: Supreme Court objects to Revdi culture, notice given
Announcement of 3 new districts in Rajasthan
play icon1:46
Announcement of 3 new districts in Rajasthan
Asian Games 2023: India will create history in just 9 more steps
play icon0:46
Asian Games 2023: India will create history in just 9 more steps
‘Humare baap ho?’ JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal over questions on carrying pistol to hospital
play icon0:45
‘Humare baap ho?’ JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal over questions on carrying pistol to hospital
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Flaunts Revolver and said Bad Words
play icon3:14
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Flaunts Revolver and said Bad Words
Ranbir Kapoor,Alia Bhatt,Breaking News,Sunny Leone,trending news,live news,Sanjay Singh,Salman Khan,madadev,madadev satta app,bhilai news,sourabh chandrakar mahadev,mahadev app news,nepali mahadev book,sourabh chandrakar ki shadi,Fairplay,lion book,sahil khan book,sourab shandrakar wedding,dubai sourab chandrakar,Zee News,Live TV,bhilai mahadev satta,satta,Kapil Sharma,Huma Qureshi,mahadev arrest,Mahadev Betting App Case Update,Bollywood,