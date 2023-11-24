trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691905
What questions will priests be asked before being hired at Ram Mandir?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Shri Ram Lalla, who has been living in a tent for years, will be seated in this grand temple after just 2 months. Ramlala's life will be consecrated on January 22, 2024 at 12:20 pm. Think, how many generations were spent waiting for the moment...that moment is now very close. Only 2 months are left...and to celebrate this moment like a festival, Zee News has started a grand coverage on Shri Ram Temple.
