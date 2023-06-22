NewsVideos
What’s behind Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
PM Modi is on a tour of America. He reached Washington on Wednesday in the second leg of his state visit. PM Modi was welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
play icon9:33
Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
play icon11:14
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
play icon7:58
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
play icon9:55
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?
play icon52:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?

