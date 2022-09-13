What Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan has to say about social media bollywood trends

R Balki has ventured into uncharted waters with his upcoming directorial ‘Chup’. The trailer, which was released, it takes the viewers through the journey of an artist who has turned into a terrifying serial killer.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:31 AM IST

R Balki has ventured into uncharted waters with his upcoming directorial ‘Chup’. The trailer, which was released, it takes the viewers through the journey of an artist who has turned into a terrifying serial killer.