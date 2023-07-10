NewsVideos
What Went Wrong With Chandrayaan-2 And How Chandrayaan-3 Would Be Different, ISRO Chief Explains

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
SRO Chairman, S Somanath gave details of ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. He explained how this time ISRO has prepared for the lunar mission differently from Chandrayaan-2.

