NewsVideos
videoDetails

What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
The matter of making the new Parliament protest against Prime Minister Modi has reached the Supreme Court. In the petition, it has been said to be unconstitutional to inaugurate with PM Modi. Along with this, the President has been demanded to inaugurate the Parliament. Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had supported PM Modi in the matter of inaugurating the Parliament.

All Videos

Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
3:3
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition
8:10
New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
11:8
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament
7:3
Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House
0:43
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House

Trending Videos

3:3
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
8:10
New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition
11:8
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
7:3
Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament
0:43
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House
parliament Inauguration,sansad case in supreme court,PM Modi,new Parliament building,new parliament news,new Parliament building,parliament inauguration Date,Ravishankar Prasad,Delhi,new Parliament building,SANSAD BREAKING,Delhi Police,Parliament,parliament Inauguration,Jantar Mantar,delhi wrestler protest,Delhi wrester protest,opposition opposed new parliment inaguration,Modi government,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,modi new parliament building,when new parliament building will be ready,indian new parliament building,new parliament building india opening date,new parliament building india tata,