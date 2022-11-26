NewsVideos

WhatsApp planning to launch voice note feature inside WhatsApp status

|Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its users. The company may soon bring the ability to share voice notes as status updates

All Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha Video: सादे से लुक में भी लगीं हसीन, फैंस को भाया नुसरत भरूचा का कैजुअल लुक
1:3
Nushrratt Bharuccha Video: सादे से लुक में भी लगीं हसीन, फैंस को भाया नुसरत भरूचा का कैजुअल लुक
Dr. Sanjiv Indurkar has a special message for the Diabetics
Dr. Sanjiv Indurkar has a special message for the Diabetics
Nushrratt Bharuccha New Look: सादे से लुक में भी लगीं हसीन, फैंस को भाया नुसरत भरूचा का कैजुअल लुक
1:10
Nushrratt Bharuccha New Look: सादे से लुक में भी लगीं हसीन, फैंस को भाया नुसरत भरूचा का कैजुअल लुक
“Planners of 26/11 terror attacks must be brought to justice” EAM S. Jaishankar
“Planners of 26/11 terror attacks must be brought to justice” EAM S. Jaishankar
Delhi MCD Election: What is the mood of the people of West Delhi?
20:51
Delhi MCD Election: What is the mood of the people of West Delhi?

Trending Videos

1:3
Nushrratt Bharuccha Video: सादे से लुक में भी लगीं हसीन, फैंस को भाया नुसरत भरूचा का कैजुअल लुक
Dr. Sanjiv Indurkar has a special message for the Diabetics
1:10
Nushrratt Bharuccha New Look: सादे से लुक में भी लगीं हसीन, फैंस को भाया नुसरत भरूचा का कैजुअल लुक
“Planners of 26/11 terror attacks must be brought to justice” EAM S. Jaishankar
20:51
Delhi MCD Election: What is the mood of the people of West Delhi?
business video,