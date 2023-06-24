NewsVideos
When Kamala Harris got emotional after listening to Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the US Congress for the second time. PM Modi said that the mother of Vice President Kamala Harris came to America from India in 1958. When Modi showed the finger to Kamala Harris in the full House, she smiled.

