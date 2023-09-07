trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658951
NewsVideos
videoDetails

When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
PM Modi in Jakarta: When PM reached Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, PM Narendra Modi was given a grand welcome here. At the same time, NRIs also raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi, how should our leader be, like Narendra Modiji and Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi'.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
play icon9:2
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
play icon10:26
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
play icon4:38
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
play icon1:11
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine

Trending Videos

PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
play icon9:2
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
play icon10:26
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
play icon4:38
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
play icon1:11
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
PM Modi In Jakarta,Modi in Jakarta,PM Modi Live,pm modi jakarta,pm modi jakarta visit,pm modi asean summit,Modi,modi jakarta,modi jakarta visit,Modi ASEAN,modi asean summit,asean summit 2023,ASEAN summit,asean summit 2023 indonesia,asean summit 2023 live,asean summit jakarta,asean summit jakarta 2023,asean summit jakarta september 2023,asean meeting jakarta,Jakarta,Jakarta Indonesia,jakarta indonesia asean summit,jakarta asean,jakarta asean summit,