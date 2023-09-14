trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662154
When the whole city cried for Humayun who was martyred in Anantnag Encounter.

Sep 14, 2023
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to DSP Humayun Bhatt, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. When his mortal remains reached his home, there was mourning and screams all around. Let us tell you that Humayun's father Ghulam Hasan Bhatt has been DIG in Jammu and Kashmir Police.
