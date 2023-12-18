trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700253
'When Varanasi develops, UP develops' says PM Modi

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
PM Modi Varanasi Visits: Primeminister Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. On the first day, PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat. Today PM Modi inaugurated Swarveda Mahamandir. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister addressed the public. He says that, When Varanasi develops, UP develops; and when UP develops, the country develops. With the same sentiment, inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore has been done today.'

