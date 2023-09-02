trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656673
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case: A shameful incident like Manipur has happened in Rajasthan. The woman was stripped and paraded around. Allegations have been leveled against the husband and in-laws. Gehlot said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. 3 people including the husband have been arrested in this case.
