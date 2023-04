videoDetails

When will there be a surgical strike on 'Red Terror'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Naxalites have blasted IED on the vehicle of DRG jawans returning after patrolling in Aranpur of Dantewada. In this attack, 11 soldiers have received Veergati. Watch in the video how the Naxalites carried out this dastardly attack.