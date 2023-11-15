trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688125
When will this pain of railway passengers end?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Chhath will be celebrated across the country on Sunday. This is the most important festival for Biharis. On this occasion all Biharis return to their homes. But like every year, this year too people are facing many difficulties to go home. Let us tell you that people going to Bihar on Chhath have gathered in large numbers and are busy going home even amidst the huge crowd. Watch exclusive pictures.
