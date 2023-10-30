trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682038
'Where is the liquor scam money' - BJP's attack on Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and said that the trial should be completed in 6-8 months. The court said that the link of transfer of money worth Rs 338 crore is being proved. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Kejriwal government fiercely in a press conference regarding Delhi liquor scam.
