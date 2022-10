White House Diwali 2022: This is how Biden marked the festival...

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Along with 1 billion people on the planet, U.S. President Joe Biden celebrated the festival of lights on October 24. "Diwali is the reminder that each of us has the power to spill darkness and bring light to the world”, said Biden. Watch the full story to witness the White House's celebration.