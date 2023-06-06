NewsVideos
videoDetails

White House Praises India: White House praises India, 'is a vibrant democracy'

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
White House has praised India fiercely. The White House said that 'India is a vibrant democracy'. This raises the question whether Rahul Gandhi will learn from this praise.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
7:19
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse
2:43
Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
3:18
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
0:47
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
3:39
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions

Trending Videos

7:19
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
2:43
Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse
3:18
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
0:47
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
3:39
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
Whilte House Praises India,white house on india,white house on india china clash,white house on india china,white house indian,white house rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul gandhi news,white house on rahul,white house on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi on indian army,Rahul Gandhi on India,rahul gandhi on indian economy,Zee News,Indian democracy,Hindi,rahul insults india,rahul insulted india,India,India news,Breaking News,Hindi News,