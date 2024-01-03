trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705543
Who is Arun Yogiraj, sculptor whose Ram Lalla idol selected for Ayodhya?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: In today's episode of Ram Ram in Ayodhya, we will show you the story of a sculptor who has the skill of infusing life even into stone. Watch Who is sculptor Arun Yogiraj whose Ram Lalla idol got selected for Ayodhya?

