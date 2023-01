videoDetails

Who is 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatova? FBI’s most wanted scammer, behind $4 Billion Fraud

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 12:58 AM IST

Ruja Ignatova, a 42-year-old woman dubbed the 'Cryptoqueen', features in the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives for allegedly swindling millions of investors of more than $4 billion (roughly ₹ 31,580 crore) through the OneCoin cryptocurrency company she founded. Who is 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatova? FBI’s most wanted scammer, behind $4 Billion Fraud