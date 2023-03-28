NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who Is Humza Yousaf? Pakistani-Origin First Muslim Head Of Scotland's Ruling SNP | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Who Is Humza Yousaf? Pakistani-Origin First Muslim Head Of Scotland's Ruling SNP | Zee News English Pakistani-origin MSP Humza Yousaf won the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership contest on Monday and became Scotland's new First Minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon. The 37-year-old became the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party, as well as the first Muslim leader of a Western European country. Yousaf also became the first Asian elected to lead the Scottish National Party (SNP). He served as the Health and Social Care minister in outgoing Sturgeon's Cabinet until she announced her resignation last month, triggering a leadership contest within the governing party for the devolved region.

All Videos

DNA: When Martin Luther King marched for rights in 1965
2:6
DNA: When Martin Luther King marched for rights in 1965
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
9:29
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA: 'Game over' of Atiq's terror
18:42
DNA: 'Game over' of Atiq's terror
PM Modi gives mantra to BJP workers
43:41
PM Modi gives mantra to BJP workers
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's sharp attack on Congress
19:0
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's sharp attack on Congress

Trending Videos

2:6
DNA: When Martin Luther King marched for rights in 1965
9:29
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
18:42
DNA: 'Game over' of Atiq's terror
43:41
PM Modi gives mantra to BJP workers
19:0
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's sharp attack on Congress
World videos,