Who Is Humza Yousaf? Pakistani-Origin First Muslim Head Of Scotland's Ruling SNP | Zee News English Pakistani-origin MSP Humza Yousaf won the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership contest on Monday and became Scotland's new First Minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon. The 37-year-old became the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party, as well as the first Muslim leader of a Western European country. Yousaf also became the first Asian elected to lead the Scottish National Party (SNP). He served as the Health and Social Care minister in outgoing Sturgeon's Cabinet until she announced her resignation last month, triggering a leadership contest within the governing party for the devolved region.