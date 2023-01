videoDetails

Who is Manpreet Monica Singh, Indian-origin first female Sikh judge in the U.S.

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh on Friday became the first female Sikh judge in the US. She was sworn in as a judge of the Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4 in Texas. Who is Manpreet Monica Singh, Indian-origin first female Sikh judge in the U.S.