Who Is YouTuber Devraj Patel? The ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme Person Passes Away

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Devraj Patel, who gained popularity on social media for his line "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai Bhai," was killed in a car accident. The actor, comedian, and YouTuber was apparently traveling to Raipur to film a comedy video when he was killed in a car accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

