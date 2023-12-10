trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697326
Who killed Gogamedi? Police action intensified

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Four arrests have been made in the murder case of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Delhi and Rajasthan Police have arrested three such accused whose words can reveal the name of the mastermind of the murder. The name of a gangster is also coming up in this sensational murder case. The police has started efforts to reach him.
