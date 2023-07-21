trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638468
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who was reprimanded… the lawyer of the Hindu side told what happened in the court

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: The decision of the Varanasi court on the Gyanvapi case has given a big victory to the Hindu side. The court has approved the ASI survey in the Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid case located near Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Listen in the video, the lawyer of the Hindu side told what happened in the court.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Big blow to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case
play icon2:30
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Big blow to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case
Sea of golden retrievers mark the birth of the breed in the Scottish Highlands
play icon1:24
Sea of golden retrievers mark the birth of the breed in the Scottish Highlands
Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
play icon2:19
Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
play icon0:46
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
Varanasi Court to give its verdict on the Gyanvapi case in a short while
play icon12:32
Varanasi Court to give its verdict on the Gyanvapi case in a short while
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Big blow to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case
play icon2:30
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Big blow to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case
Sea of golden retrievers mark the birth of the breed in the Scottish Highlands
play icon1:24
Sea of golden retrievers mark the birth of the breed in the Scottish Highlands
Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
play icon2:19
Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
play icon0:46
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
Varanasi Court to give its verdict on the Gyanvapi case in a short while
play icon12:32
Varanasi Court to give its verdict on the Gyanvapi case in a short while
gyanvapi case live updates,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi varanasi,gyanvapi varanasi news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi mandir varanasi,Varanasi,varanasi gyanvapi,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,varanasi gyanvapi news,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,varanasi court on gyanvapi,varanasi court on gyanvapi masjid,Zee News,