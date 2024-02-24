trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724557
whoever asks questions today is sent to jail, says Saurabh

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: Congress-AAP alliance has been officially announced for the Lok Sabha elections. In Delhi, Congress will contest Lok Sabha elections on three seats and AAP on 4 seats. Both the parties will contest elections in Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the basis of the alliance is to save the country, the way the situation is in the country today, whoever asks questions to the Bharatiya Janata Party is sent to jail.

