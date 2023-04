videoDetails

Whole family of mafia 'Atiq' will be caught in 'Yogi' rule

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal case. But now the police of Uttar Pradesh has started cracking down on the entire family of Mafia Atiq. In the kidnapping case of Lucknow businessman Mohit Jaiswal, the difficulties of Atiq's son seem to be increasing.