trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631440
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why are tribal organizations opposing the Uniform Civil Code?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Under the banner of Adivasi Samanvay Samiti, a one-day protest is being organized by the tribal organization in front of the Raj Bhavan against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). On the other hand, the people of the tribal organization say that we are strongly opposing the Uniform Civil Code.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
play icon0:50
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
Poisonous gas leaks in Johannesburg, South Africa
play icon1:6
Poisonous gas leaks in Johannesburg, South Africa
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar meeting in Delhi today
play icon1:15
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar meeting in Delhi today
'Cried To See His Glimpse' Russian President Vladimir Putin Then Invites 8-year-old Girl To Kremlin
play icon3:20
'Cried To See His Glimpse' Russian President Vladimir Putin Then Invites 8-year-old Girl To Kremlin
Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
play icon50:45
Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
play icon0:50
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert
Poisonous gas leaks in Johannesburg, South Africa
play icon1:6
Poisonous gas leaks in Johannesburg, South Africa
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar meeting in Delhi today
play icon1:15
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar meeting in Delhi today
'Cried To See His Glimpse' Russian President Vladimir Putin Then Invites 8-year-old Girl To Kremlin
play icon3:20
'Cried To See His Glimpse' Russian President Vladimir Putin Then Invites 8-year-old Girl To Kremlin
Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
play icon50:45
Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
Uniform Civil Code,what is uniform civil code,uniform civil code india,uniform civil code in india,uniform civil code explained,uniform civil code news,uniform civil code meaning,debate on uniform civil code in india,uniform civil code bjp,uniform civil code kya hai,uniform civil code debate,uniform civil code pros and cons,pm modi on uniform civil code,what is uniform civil code?,uniform civil code upsc,uniform civil code in hindi,