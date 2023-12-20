trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701241
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why did BJP MPs stand for an hour?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made fun of Jagdeep Dhankhar by mimicking him. Chairman Dhankhar also raised objection on this matter in the House. Whereas BJP's Rajya Sabha MPs stood for an hour in the Rajya Sabha on December 20, 2023 in support of the Vice President. By this he showed solidarity with the Vice-President.

All Videos

Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: This is your responsibility, says AK Bajpai
Play Icon8:39
Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: This is your responsibility, says AK Bajpai
New Criminal Law: 'Death penalty for mob lynching,' says Amit Shah
Play Icon2:57
New Criminal Law: 'Death penalty for mob lynching,' says Amit Shah
Covid JN.1 Variant in India: Signs and Symptoms
Play Icon0:57
Covid JN.1 Variant in India: Signs and Symptoms
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills
Play Icon5:54
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP
Play Icon9:1
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP

Trending Videos

Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: This is your responsibility, says AK Bajpai
play icon8:39
Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: This is your responsibility, says AK Bajpai
New Criminal Law: 'Death penalty for mob lynching,' says Amit Shah
play icon2:57
New Criminal Law: 'Death penalty for mob lynching,' says Amit Shah
Covid JN.1 Variant in India: Signs and Symptoms
play icon0:57
Covid JN.1 Variant in India: Signs and Symptoms
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills
play icon5:54
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP
play icon9:1
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP
Pralhad Joshi,Breaking News,pm modi on jagdeep dhankar mimicry,jagdeep dhankar mimicry video,dhankhad mimicry,dhankar mimicry video,dhankar in rajya sabha,dhankar mimicry full video,141 mps suspended,jagdeep dhankhar rahul gandhi,kalyan banerjee jagdeep dhankhar,kalyan banerjee video,jagdeep dhankhar kalyan banerjee,tmc mp kalyan banerjee,Parliament security breach,dhankar mimicry row,pm modi reaction on dhankar mimicry row,Hindi News,Modi,