Why did Mayawati support PM Modi on inauguration of the new parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
BSP supremo Mayawati on the controversy over the inauguration of the new parliament Supported the inauguration of the new Parliament by the Prime Minister, he said that the one who made the new Parliament has the right to inaugurate it. Earlier, 20 parties of the country had refused to attend the inauguration of the Parliament.

Badhir News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets CRPF's 'Z+' category security
Badhir News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets CRPF's 'Z+' category security
Breaking: Mayawati came in support of the Central Government, said a big thing about the new Parliament House and the President!
Breaking: Mayawati came in support of the Central Government, said a big thing about the new Parliament House and the President!
New Parliament Building matter reaches SC
New Parliament Building matter reaches SC
Parineeti Chopra Sighted Visiting Maddock Films
Parineeti Chopra Sighted Visiting Maddock Films
Heavy Political Ruckus over New Parliament Building Inauguration
Heavy Political Ruckus over New Parliament Building Inauguration

