Why did Serena Williams retire from tennis after a glittering career?

Serena Williams announces retirement on August 9. She wanted to equal Margaret Court's record. It seemed only a matter of time before Williams would surpass Australian Court to become the most successful player in the sport when she won her 23rd major singles trophy in Melbourne at the start of 2017. Looks like that's history now...

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

