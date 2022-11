Why didn't Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren appear before ED?

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, has not appeared before ED on November 3. Soren was supposed to appear for questioning in connection with the illegal mining case. Watch the story to know more about the case...