trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693529
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Why didn't the Congress leaders go to meet the workers?' says BJP Spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers who were safely rescued from the tunnel after 17 days and 425 hours were today taken to Rishikesh AIIMS by Chinook helicopter. These people were in suffocating darkness for 17 days. Now they will be taken care of in AIIMS for two-four days.
Follow Us

All Videos

'CAA law of country, no one can stop its implementation'says Amit Shah
Play Icon5:3
'CAA law of country, no one can stop its implementation'says Amit Shah
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge statement on CM Yogi
Play Icon1:44
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge statement on CM Yogi
Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
Play Icon1:35
Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
Play Icon0:29
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
Play Icon5:36
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi

Trending Videos

'CAA law of country, no one can stop its implementation'says Amit Shah
play icon5:3
'CAA law of country, no one can stop its implementation'says Amit Shah
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge statement on CM Yogi
play icon1:44
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge statement on CM Yogi
Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
play icon1:35
Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
play icon0:29
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
play icon5:36
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarakhand tunnel rescue live news,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates,uttarakhand tunnel accident,uttarakhand tunnel,tunnel reascue,TTK,Taal thok ke,tunnel politics,politics over tunnel rescue,oposition reaction over tunnel rescue,bjp on congress,