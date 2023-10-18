trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677057
Why is America helping Israel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has reached Tel Aviv, Israel amid the war with Hamas. Upon reaching Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Joe Biden with a hug.
Muslim countries in action as Biden reaches Israel!
Muslim countries in action as Biden reaches Israel!
Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners
Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In "Very Poor" Category

