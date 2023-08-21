trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651922
Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Between 1966 and 1976, the Soviet Union made 10 successful soft landings on the Moon. Despite this, Luna-25 failed to land on the moon. This means that the technique of soft landing on the moon, which the Soviet Union knew from 50 years ago, is also challenging for soft landing on the moon.
