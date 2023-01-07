NewsVideos
Why is Uttarakhand's holy town Joshimath sinking? Here's why

Jan 07, 2023
Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Joshimath -- a small Uttarakhand town located on the site of an ancient landslide -- has seen an explosion of construction and population in the last few decades. The winter abode of lord Badrinath, a staging ground for troops posted along the Sino-Indian border, and a sort of a base camp for Himalayan expeditions, Joshimath is making headlines for the wrong reason: it is sinking. Why is Uttarakhand's holy town Joshimath sinking? Here's why

