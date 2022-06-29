Why Japanese were asked to switch off unnecessary lights but use air conditioning?

Japan's govt. urged people in and around Tokyo to use less electricity, as the country is facing massive heatwave, and govt. had warned that supplies will be strained. Japanese were asked to switch off unnecessary lights but use air conditioning to avoid a heatstroke

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

Japan's govt. urged people in and around Tokyo to use less electricity, as the country is facing massive heatwave, and govt. had warned that supplies will be strained. Japanese were asked to switch off unnecessary lights but use air conditioning to avoid a heatstroke