Why Samsung's Billionaire Boss, convicted In bribery case, got a presidential pardon?

Samsung boss Lee Jae-Yong was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January 2021, let us know why the heir and de facto leader of the Samsung group received a 'Presidential Pardon'

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

Samsung boss Lee Jae-Yong was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January 2021, let us know why the heir and de facto leader of the Samsung group received a 'Presidential Pardon'