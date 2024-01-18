trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710898
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
In Mayurbhanj, Odisha, a wild elephant has entered the MKC High School and town area, creating a challenging situation. The DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) team is currently at the spot, actively engaged in a rescue operation to manage the incident.

