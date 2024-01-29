trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715376
Wildlife Wing Rescues Leopard in Sudher Village near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
In a commendable effort, Himachal's wildlife wing successfully rescues a leopard in Sudher village near Dharamshala. The timely intervention ensures the safe retrieval of the majestic creature, contributing to wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

