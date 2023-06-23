NewsVideos
Will Congress support AAP against the ordinance?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
In Bihar's Patna, a joint strategy was discussed to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The government overturned the issue by issuing an ordinance on 19 May. For which AAP wants the support of opposition parties

Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other
play icon5:14
Taal Thok Ke: Sushil Modi said Opposition is fighting with each other
Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'
play icon9:56
Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting
play icon17:36
Rahul Gandhi does not approve of 'Nitish' Kumar? Joint press conference after the meeting
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
play icon5:32
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
Grand churning of opposition against Modi
play icon6:32
Grand churning of opposition against Modi

