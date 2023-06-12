NewsVideos
"Will contest from Kaiserganj constituency…" Brij Bhushan Singh on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Jun 12, 2023
BJP MP and former WFI president Brijbhushan Singh on June 11 informed that he will contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kaiserganj constituency. Speaking to mediapersons, At the Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "In 2024, BJP will form the Government with absolute majority. BJP will win all seats in Uttar Pradesh." I will contest the election from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency."

