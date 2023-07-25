trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640131
“Will continue to protest…” AAP’s Sanjay Singh demonstrates against suspension from Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh demonstrated against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha on July 24. Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating directions of the Chair."
