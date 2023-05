videoDetails

'Will Do Whatever Possible For Resolution': PM Modi To Ukraine's Zelenskyy In 1st Meet Post Russia War

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Japan's Hiroshima on Saturday for the first time since Russia's invasion. He said that he did not see the war in Ukraine as just an economic or political issue but as a humanitarian one. PM Modi promised to do whatever he and India could to end the Russia-Ukraine war.