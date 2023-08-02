trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643607
'Will donate prize money to Namami Gange project': PM Modi after receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The Prime Minister, who arrived in Maharashtra today, was honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Pune. After receiving the award, the prime minister gave a speech wherein he said that he dedicated the Lokmanya Tilak National Award money to Namami Gange Mission and 140 crore Indians.

