Will Elon Musk get a potential boost from Twitter’s whistle-blower?

A whistle-blower complaint alleging Twitter Inc. ignored a rash of spam and bot accounts Will Elon Musk get a potential boost in his effort to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of the company

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

A whistle-blower complaint alleging Twitter Inc. ignored a rash of spam and bot accounts Will Elon Musk get a potential boost in his effort to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of the company