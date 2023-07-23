trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639498
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Twitter owner Elon Musk has dropped another shocker for the internet. In a tweet, Musk wrote, “we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”. In another tweet, Musk wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon11:2
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
play icon1:6
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
play icon9:10
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
play icon2:26
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon11:2
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
play icon1:6
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
play icon9:10
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
play icon2:26
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title